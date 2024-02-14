Negotiations for release of hostages in Gaza Strip on decisive stage

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 14 February 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the achievement of a ceasefire in the enclave have entered a decisive phase, Trend reports.

It is reported that the next 24 hours will be extremely important for the deal.

A consultative meeting of representatives of Egypt, the United States, Qatar and Israel is currently taking place in Cairo. The meeting discusses a possible agreement on the mutual exchange of Israeli and Palestinian hostages, as well as the prospects for establishing a ceasefire in the enclave.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

