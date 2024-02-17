Hungary’s parliament to ratify agreement on Sweden’s accession to NATO in spring

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Hungary’s parliament will ratify the agreement on Sweden’s accession to NATO in the beginning of the spring session, which is due to open on February 26, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, Trend reports.

"Our dispute with Sweden is nearing its end. Jointly with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson we have taken important steps on rebuilding trust. We are coming closer to be able to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO in the beginning of the parliament’s spring session," Orban told national television.