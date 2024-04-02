UN Security Council meeting on Israeli strike to take place on April 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The UN Security Council will hold an open meeting, requested by Russia, on the Israeli strike at an Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria on April 2, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky announced, Trend reports.

"After Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Iranians have turned to the UN Security Council to condemn this action. Following their letter we have requested an open briefing of the UN Security Council. The Maltese presidency has scheduled it for 3:00 PM New York time on April 2nd," the statement said.

Yesterday at about 17:00 local time, at least 11 people were killed as a result of an Israeli Air Force missile attack on the Mezze area in the west of the Syrian capital Damascus, where the Iranian embassy and consulate are located. The Iranian consulate was completely destroyed in the attack. A senior general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH), the commander of the corps in Syria and Lebanon, Mohammed Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Muhammad Haji Rahimi, were killed.