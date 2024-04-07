70 kg of cannabis found at home of mayor of French city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. At least 70 kilograms of cannabis were found at home of the mayor of the French city of Avallon in the central part of the country, BFMTV channel says with reference to sources in the gendarmerie, Trend reports.

“At least 70 kilograms of cannabis were found on Sunday, April 7, at home of the socialist mayor of Avallon in the Yonne department, Djamila Absaoui,” the TV channel said in a statement.

Law enforcement agencies have already established that the mayor's brother was selling prohibited substances.

This week, French authorities launched large-scale anti-drug operations in Toulouse, Strasbourg and Nantes, as well as six other cities. More than 1.7 thousand people were detained.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an “unprecedented” operation to combat drug trafficking in Marseille.