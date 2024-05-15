Slovak parliament suspends meetings until May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The National Council of the Slovak Republic (unicameral parliament) will suspend meetings and take additional measures to ensure the safety of deputies in connection with the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico, Trend reports.

This decision was made by the acting chairman of the highest legislative body of the republic, Peter Ziga. Parliamentary sessions are suspended until May 21. In addition, until further notice, visiting the building of the National Council will be prohibited, and security at associated facilities will be strengthened. Additional measures will be taken to ensure the safety of parliamentarians.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico was shot several times after he left the building where the Cabinet meeting was taking place. The wounded prime minister was taken to hospital. The shooter has been detained.