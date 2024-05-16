Parliament of Moldova calls referendum on joining EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Parliament of Moldova adopted a resolution calling for October 20 a constitutional referendum on the country’s accession to the European Union, a corresponding decision was made by deputies from the ruling Action and Solidarity Party at the meeting, Trend reports.

According to information, in accordance with the resolution, citizens will be asked only one question: “Are you in favor of the Republic of Moldova joining the European Union?”

It is reported that it is also proposed to supplement the preamble of the basic law with words recognizing the European identity of the people of Moldova and declaring integration into the European Union a strategic goal of the country. In addition, a clause will be added to the constitution stating “the priority of EU regulations over the contrary provisions of domestic laws.”