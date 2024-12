BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Several major cities in Syria are facing food shortages, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Food shortages were reported in major cities including Deir ez-Zor, Damascus and Hama. In Idlib and Aleppo alone, bread prices increased several times between November 27 and December 9," the statement says.

The organization also noted that hospitals in Syria are overcrowded.