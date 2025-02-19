FlyOne Armenia banned in Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. FlyOne Armenia airline was included in the list of carriers whose activities are prohibited in Moldova, Trend reports.

The corresponding order of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova came into force on Wednesday.

The ban was a consequence of the adoption of the European Commission regulation, within the framework of which a list of more than 130 airlines in the world was formed, the activities of which are limited due to non-compliance with safety requirements. The goal of the project in Moldova is to bring national legislation into line with the norms of the European Union.