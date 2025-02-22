Russia’s Rosatom in talks with Iran on building another nuclear power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Russia’s Rosatom is negotiating with Iran on the construction of another nuclear power plant in that country, the Director General of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said to Russian journalists, Trend reports.

"We see an active position of the Iranian government to continue moving forward. For our part, we are accelerating this work and are conducting another large-scale negotiation on the next site for the development of nuclear energy in Iran. The timing depends on the Iranian leadership. Here, as you understand, we can only move at the speed determined by the customer itself - the government. The site for the future nuclear power plant has been determined approximately. But the work is still far from starting," Likhachev said.