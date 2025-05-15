Ukraine to take part in talks with Russia in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Ukraine will send a delegation to participate in upcoming talks with Russia, which are set to take place in Istanbul. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Trend reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the composition of the Russian delegation, saying it reflects the Kremlin’s unserious attitude toward genuine dialogue. "The Russian delegation does not include individuals with the authority to make decisions. Despite the relatively low level of the delegation, we have decided to participate in the talks out of respect for President Trump, the high-level Turkish delegation, and President Erdogan, in the hope of taking the first steps toward ending the war," Zelenskyy stated.

He clarified that the head of Ukraine's Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Andriy Gnatov, will not take part in the negotiations. However, he emphasized that the delegation will still be led by the Defense Minister, despite the absence of a counterpart of the same level on the Russian side.

Zelenskyy noted that the decision to participate was based on the international format of the meeting, which includes representatives from Türkiye, the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. He also highlighted that Minister Umerov's fluency in Turkish, English, Russian, and Ukrainian would play an important role in the negotiation process.