Pope Leo XIV ready to mediate Ukraine-Russia talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Pope Leo XIV, who officially assumed the Holy See on May 18, received a Ukrainian delegation and expressed the Vatican's willingness to serve as a mediator in organizing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Trend reports.

The announcement followed a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the newly inaugurated pontiff.

"After the inauguration ceremony, we met with Pope Leo XIV. He is a symbol of peace for millions around the world. The authority and voice of the Holy See can play a significant role in ending this war. I thank the Vatican for its readiness and willingness to become a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized Ukraine's openness to dialogue in any format that could lead to a genuine resolution of the conflict: "I am grateful for your support for Ukraine and the clear position you have voiced in defense of a just and lasting peace."

The enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV took place at the Vatican on May 18, drawing more than 250,000 attendees, including representatives from over 100 countries and international organizations.