Israel extends foreigners' visas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Israeli Population and Immigration Authority has announced an extension of visa validity for most foreigners who were lawfully in the country at the time the military operation against Iran began, Trend reports.

"In view of recent events, the Population and Immigration Authority informs that visas for foreigners who were legally residing in Israel as of June 12, 2025, are automatically extended until September 30, 2025," the statement reads.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.