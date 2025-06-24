UN chief condemns Iran’s attack on Qatar, calls for immediate ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep alarm over the ongoing escalation of conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the recent missile attack by Iran on Qatar as a serious development, Trend reports.

In a statement delivered by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General reiterated his consistent condemnation of all military escalations throughout the crisis, emphasizing the need to halt further violence.

“The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” said Dujarric. “From the outset of the crisis, he has repeatedly condemned any military escalation in this conflict, including today’s attack by Iran on the territory of Qatar.”

He also renewed his urgent call for all parties involved to cease hostilities immediately.

Additionally, the Secretary-General urged all UN Member States to adhere strictly to their obligations under the UN Charter and international law, underscoring the importance of upholding peace and security in the region.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

The U.S. conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.