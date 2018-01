Egypt will hold a presidential election on March 26-28, with the incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi widely expected to seek a second term in office, Reuters reports.

Sisi has yet to announce his candidacy.

Candidates must submit their official bids to the commission from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29.

Announcing the date, the national election commission said a run-off would be held on April 24-26 if needed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news