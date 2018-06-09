Arab leaders to hold meeting with King Abdullah over Jordan crisis

9 June 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will hold a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabahand and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, a Saudi Royal Statement said early on Saturday, Reuters reports.

The joint meeting will discuss “ways to support Jordan to emerge from the economic crisis it is going through”, the statement added.

