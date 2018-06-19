Saudi-led coalition storms Yemen's Hodeidah airport compound

19 June 2018 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition stormed the airport compound of Yemen’s main port city Hodeidah on Tuesday after fierce battles with Iran-aligned Houthis fighting to defend their sole port, residents and Yemeni military sources said, Reuters reports.

The capture of the airport would be an important gain for the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who have said they can seize the heavily defended city quickly enough to avoid interrupting aid to millions facing starvation.

“They have stormed the airport,” an anti-Houthi Yemeni military source told Reuters.

A resident also said the compound had been stormed.

“This is the first time we hear the clashes so clearly. We can hear the sound of artillery and machinegun fire,” the resident, who requested anonymity, told Reuters, adding that warplanes bombarded the airport earlier in the morning.

The Western-backed alliance launched the onslaught on Hodeidah seven days ago in order to turn the tables in a long-stalemated proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran that has compounded instability across the Middle East.

The upsurge in fighting has wounded and displaced dozens of civilians and hampered the work of aid groups in the port city, which is a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

The United Nations says 22 million Yemenis depend on aid, and 8.4 million are on the verge of starvation.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday that the coalition was taking a measured approach to minimize risks to civilians, and allowing the Houthis an escape route inland to their bastion in the capital Sanaa.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Arab alliance close to capturing Hodeidah airport, Yemen military says
Arab World 16 June 14:44
Saudi Arabia plans leaders' summit this year for OPEC, allies
Arab World 16 June 04:00
Iran rejects military solution in Yemen
Politics 15 June 02:36
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:29
U.N. Yemen envoy 'extremely concerned' by military escalation
Arab World 13 June 17:28
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 12 June 09:34
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 11 June 21:13
Arab leaders to hold meeting with King Abdullah over Jordan crisis
Arab World 9 June 12:00
Saudi, UAE launch 60 joint projects as part of newly formed alliance
Arab World 8 June 03:07
Red Cross pulls 71 foreign staff out of Yemen over security risks
Arab World 8 June 01:46
46 migrants drown on Yemen's shores, 16 still missing: IOM
Other News 7 June 00:29
Islamic Development Bank to move staff outside Saudi, lead projects in strategy shift
Arab World 6 June 15:28
Oil prices rise amid Venezuela export concerns
Oil&Gas 6 June 09:47
Saudi Crown Prince meets with Libyan PM Fayez Al-Sarraj
Arab World 5 June 12:50
Saudi threatens military action if Qatar deploys anti-aircraft missiles: report
Arab World 3 June 02:23