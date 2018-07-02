First group of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon to Damascus

2 July 2018 01:19 (UTC+04:00)

The first group of 41 Syrian refugees has returned from Lebanon to the suburbs of Syrian capital of Damascus, SANA reported Sunday.

Within a month, the second group of 173 refugees will get back from Lebanon and then one more group of over thousand people will return to their homeland, the SANA news agency reported.

Since the beginning of the Syrian military conflict in 2011, millions of Syrians have fled the country to other states, including neighboring Lebanon.

The situation around Syrian asylum seekers and refugees in Lebanon has recently escalated in a wake of the authorities' claims that the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR had been discouraging those displaced by the Syrian war from returning to their home countrsyriy.

