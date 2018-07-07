Leaders of armed groups of Deraa province in Syria agreed on ceasefire

7 July 2018 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Leaders of the armed groups in the Syrian province of Deraa agreed on a ceasefire, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

"As a result of the talks through the mediation of the Russian Center for reconciliation agreements were reached with the leaders of the armed groups in the province of Deraa on the following issues: cessation of hostilities, start of turning in heavy and medium weapons in all settlements under the control of armed groups," according to the ministry’s statement.

The negotiating parties also agreed on regulating the status of militants, resumption of work of the Syrian authorities in the settlements, ensuring the return of refugees from the border with Jordan to their homes.

The Center for reconciliation reported that Russian observers registered three violations of the ceasefire in the provinces of Aleppo and Latakia for three days in Syria, the Turkish observers registered none.

Over the past day, the center for the reconciliation of the warring parties conducted two humanitarian campaigns in the provinces of Damascus and Essaouira. The residents of the village of Babila received construction materials weighing 30 tonnes, and the residents of Musifra received 1,000 food packages with a total weight of 4.3 tonnes. Ten civilians received medical assistance.

