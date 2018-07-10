Dubai sets world record for largest jigsaw puzzle (VIDEO)

Dubai has set a new record for the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle by surface area, with 12,000 pieces coming together to make the official logo of the Year of Zayed initiative, spread over 6,000 square metres, GulfNews reported.

The record was set on Saturday by DMCC, a free-zone and government of Dubai authority on commodities trade and enterprise, at Uptown Dubai.

DMCC on Sunday said it had successfully claimed a new Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle by surface area.

The jigsaw was unveiled during a ceremony attended by a select group of invitees who gathered to move the final pieces of the puzzle into place.

In line with DMCC’s “commitment to sustainability”, all the pieces of the puzzle will be recycled after the completion of the project, a process managed by Dubai Municipality.

Ahmad Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of DMCC, said: “The late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a visionary leader of rare perception. His Highness was confident, charismatic, encouraged the continuous pursuit of excellence and made bold decisions in the face of uncertainty. He also created a sense of collective purpose and possessed a granite understanding of progress for his people.”

He added: “The remarkable growth story that is the modern UAE is the direct result of his ambitious vision for the country, and resolute determination to bring it to fruition. The Year of Zayed represents an important moment for us all to reflect on this reality, and I commend the entire team behind the initiative for promoting his legacy in such a meaningful way. At DMCC, it is our hope that, with this world record achievement, we have shown our support for the national project and gratitude for the inspiring Founding Father of the UAE.”

Kevin Southam, official adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said: “Dubai, and the UAE, have become renowned for breaking records and they continuously raise the bar in new and exciting ways. This record is a reflection of the admiration the country has for its inspiring Founding Father. We would like to congratulate DMCC on this accomplishment.”

The previous record for the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle, according to Guinness World Records, measured 5,428.8 square metres. It was devised by Great East Asia Surveyors and Consultants and assembled at the former Kai Tak airport, Hong Kong in 2002.

