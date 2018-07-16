Over 35,000 Yemeni families flee war-torn Hodeidah: UN

16 July 2018 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

More than 35,000 families have recently been displaced from Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah due to fierce fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua reported.

"Intense artillery shelling and airstrikes in Al Tuhayata and Zabid districts (south of Hodeidah) continue to trigger displacement," OCHA said on its Twitter account.

"By July 13, approximately 35,000 displaced households have been verified and 20,000 of them have received assistance," it said.

On June 13, the Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition began an all-out offensive to retake the strategic port city.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates declared a pause in military operations inside the intensely populated Hodeidah city to support the UN envoy's peace efforts that aimed to convince the rebels to withdraw to avoid any military confrontations.

However, the coalition military operations against the rebels continued south of Hodeidah to secure the villages, districts and roads leading to the port city.

"Hodeidah and Saleef sea ports are operational," OCHA said, adding that "Hodeidah city is relatively calm following an announced pause in military operations by the United Arab Emirates earlier in the week with sporadic airstrikes and artillery shelling reported near the airport."

OCHA said roads leading to Hodeidah airport, seaport and the main road linking Hodeidah with the capital Sanaa (all those roads are under Houthis' control) remain blocked by sand and concrete barriers.

It said that most of the displaced families headed to Sanaa and Ibb province.

The coalition intervened in Yemen's conflict in March 2015 to roll back Iran-allied Shiite Houthi rebels and reinstate exiled government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi-led coalition storms Yemen's Hodeidah airport compound
Arab World 19 June 10:17
Arab alliance close to capturing Hodeidah airport, Yemen military says
Arab World 16 June 14:44
Iran rejects military solution in Yemen
Politics 15 June 02:36
U.N. Yemen envoy 'extremely concerned' by military escalation
Arab World 13 June 17:28
Red Cross pulls 71 foreign staff out of Yemen over security risks
Arab World 8 June 01:46
46 migrants drown on Yemen's shores, 16 still missing: IOM
Other News 7 June 00:29
Latest
Russian student arrested in Washington DC, charged as foreign agent
US 00:45
At least 8 die of suffocation in truck with migrants in Libya
Other News 00:11
EU has firm position on territorial integrity of "Eastern Partnership" counties - Mogherini
Politics 16 July 23:29
Trump says US relationship with Russia has changed after summit talks
US 16 July 22:37
Italian president to pay official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 16 July 21:49
17 killed, 13 injured in truck-bus collision in S. Pakistan
Other News 16 July 21:47
President Aliyev tightens control over electricity, heat, as well as gas supply
Politics 16 July 21:02
Azerbaijan creates State Agency for Use of Mineral, Raw Material Resources
Politics 16 July 20:52
Transit of goods through Azerbaijani segment of TRACECA grows (Exclusive)
Economy news 16 July 20:48