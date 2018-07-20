Russian MoD: Militants in Syria surrender heavy combat vehicles, munitions

20 July 2018 02:55 (UTC+04:00)

Militants in Syria on Thursday surrendered three tanks, three infantry combat vehicles, two anti-aircraft guns, and a big stockpile of ammunition, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"As a result of negotiations, [militants] have handed over three tanks, three infantry combat vehicles, two anti-aircraft guns, as well as a large stockpile of ammunition of various calibers and types," Tsygankov said.

He noted that the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation continued talks with the elders of settlements and leaders of illegal armed groups in the southern de-escalation zone.

According to Tsygankov, 309 more civilians have passed through humanitarian corridor near the town of Kafr Shams in Daraa province.

As many as 111 more people have returned to their homes in Eastern Ghouta, bringing the total number to 72,714. Over the past 24 hours, 293 civilians have also returned to the province of Damascus from Lebanon through the Zemrani border control point.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia invites UN high commissioner for refugees to meeting on Syria
Russia 18 July 18:06
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria and Russia by phone
Turkey 16 July 17:11
Israeli rockets strike Syrian military position in Aleppo - reports
Israel 16 July 01:11
Israel interceptor missile shoots down drone at Syrian frontier
Israel 13 July 17:02
Israel says it hits Syrian army posts after drone incursion
Israel 12 July 14:42
Israel hits three military targets in Syria in response to UAV’s infiltration
Israel 12 July 06:14
Latest
Police report injuries from Iowa Pella factory
Other News 03:45
Trump says he will be Putin's 'worst enemy' if US-Russia relationship falters
US 02:10
Civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike: officials
Other News 01:28
White House: Discussions underway for possible Putin visit this fall
US 00:51
President Ilham Aliyev met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes (PHOTO)
Politics 00:11
China developing in-orbit satellite transport vehicle
China 00:04
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:53
President Ilham Aliyev met with Airbus vice-president for Eurasia (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:46
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of French Senate (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:28