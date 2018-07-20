Russian MoD: Militants in Syria surrender heavy combat vehicles, munitions

Militants in Syria on Thursday surrendered three tanks, three infantry combat vehicles, two anti-aircraft guns, and a big stockpile of ammunition, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"As a result of negotiations, [militants] have handed over three tanks, three infantry combat vehicles, two anti-aircraft guns, as well as a large stockpile of ammunition of various calibers and types," Tsygankov said.

He noted that the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation continued talks with the elders of settlements and leaders of illegal armed groups in the southern de-escalation zone.

According to Tsygankov, 309 more civilians have passed through humanitarian corridor near the town of Kafr Shams in Daraa province.

As many as 111 more people have returned to their homes in Eastern Ghouta, bringing the total number to 72,714. Over the past 24 hours, 293 civilians have also returned to the province of Damascus from Lebanon through the Zemrani border control point.

