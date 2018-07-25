3 children killed in explosive device blast in Hama

25 July 2018 05:31 (UTC+04:00)

Three children were killed on Monday and a child was injured when an explosive device left behind by terrorists went off in Mousa al-Houla village in Hama southern countryside, Irna reported.

An explosive device planted by terrorists went off within the agricultural lands in Mousa al-Houla village to the south of Hama before they were evacuated to northern Syria as three children were martyred and a child was injured, SANA reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.N. warns of increasing confrontations between Syria, Israel
Israel 24 July 19:23
Israel shoots down Syrian warplane as Golan frontier heats up
Israel 24 July 17:52
Israeli air defense sirens sound on Golan Heights, near Syria
Israel 24 July 15:07
Netanyahu to discuss situation in Syria with Lavrov, Russian general staff chief
Israel 23 July 14:14
Israeli air defense sirens sound near Syria and Lebanon borders
Israel 23 July 11:23
Putin, Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria
Russia 21 July 19:34
Latest
Sudan, Russia ink agreement for natural gas exploration
Russia 04:23
Turkey demands to investigate situation on use of Canadian weapons by PKK terrorists
Turkey 03:02
Extreme heat damages runway, forces German airport to close
Europe 02:14
Iran expresses solidarity with Greece over fire incident
Politics 01:24
Congress blocks F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey
Turkey 00:22
Pompeo says North Korea test site reports consistent with commitments
US 24 July 23:32
Three arrested for exploiting farm laborers in Italy
Europe 24 July 22:27
Azerbaijan, Colombia open new opportunities for cooperation
Politics 24 July 22:03
Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' on Iran nuke program
Other News 24 July 21:31