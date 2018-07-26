UAE ready to take on greater security burden in Middle East

26 July 2018 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates is ready to take on more of the security burden in the Middle East because it can no longer rely on military operations by allies the United States and Britain, UAE minister Anwar Gargash will say on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“We are ready to take up more of the burden of security in our own neighborhood,” Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, was due to say according to an advance copy of a speech in London.

“We know that we can no longer rely on the United States, or the United Kingdom, to lead such military operations.”

The UAE is concerned about divergence between Western powers over the future of relations with Iran, and sees the approach taken by the United States as favorable to European attempts to rescue a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We hope that United States pressure on Iran will bring it back to the negotiating table for an agreement wider than the JCPOA (the nuclear deal): one that addresses Iran’s ballistic missiles and regional meddling,” Gargash will say at the Policy Exchange think tank event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia halts oil exports in Red Sea lane after Houthi attacks
Oil&Gas 15:38
North Korea to transfer remains of U.S. soldiers from Korean War on Friday
Other News 13:31
Blast outside U.S. embassy in China injures suspect
US 11:37
Firefighters tackle blaze in London's West Hampstead flat
Europe 06:52
Saudi Arabia suspends oil exports through Bab El-Mandeb after Houthi attack
Arab World 01:39
Qatar to build sugar refinery to avoid boycott disruptions
Arab World 25 July 16:16
Latest
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation
Oil&Gas 16:45
European plane makers to have "tough days" ahead: Iran official (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:17
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy high pressure flexible hose ‎
Tenders 16:06
Japanese company to design Uzbekistan's first skyscraper in Tashkent
Economy news 16:06
Loading/unloading of oil products at Iran ports sharply falls
Business 15:51
Azerbaijan demonstrating high principles of peace and tolerance: expert
Society 15:51
China's Xi urges global institutions to fight trade protectionism
China 15:46
Fitch: Kazakh bank will have to incur additional impairment losses
Economy news 15:44
Shekel stronger against dollar on US-EU trade talks
Israel 15:41