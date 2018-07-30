Syrian civilians leave Idlib through Russian humanitarian corridor

Residents of Idlib, a Syrian province currently under control of militants, are leaving the area via a humanitarian corridor built by Russians in the Abu al-Duhur settlement. The specialists of the Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees help people recover their documents, and Russian field medics perform check-ups of the population, TASS reports.

"We have established cooperation with the governor of the province; we’ve created a commission that deals with the issues of the refugees’ return and identity check. There are a lot of people returning, whose identification and property documents were lost in the fires during the fighting," head of the Aleppo Province Department of the Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees Oleg Demyanenko said.

He added that they look up all refugees in Syrian databases to see whether they have any problems with the law. Before the refugees are admitted to the humanitarian corridor, they have to be checked for weapons and explosives.

"There have been cases when we found metal objects hidden in sacks. They tried to transport knives and even firearms," a member of the Syrian government forces conducting searches of the refugees informed. However, such cases are rare, and the majority of people transport personal belongings, pets and cattle, he added.

