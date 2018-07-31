Tunisian airport workers call off strike

31 July 2018 02:17 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisian airport employees have called off a strike slated to take place this week after a deal was reached with the government to improve work conditions, their union said on Monday, averting a threatened disruption of tourist traffic, Reuters reported.

The government had met most of the aviation sector’s demands, the union in charge of airport workers said in a statement. It gave no further details but added that the peak tourist and Muslim pilgrimage season were further reasons for calling off the strike, which had been announced by a union leader hours earlier.

Tunisia is in the midst of an austerity program agreed with foreign donors such as the International Monetary Fund. Government officials have rejected union demands for pay rises in a bloated public service which the IMF wants to trim.

The country’s tourism sector has recovered since two Islamist militant attacks in 2015 killed dozens of foreigners.

Some 3 million tourists visited Tunisia from Jan. 1 through to June 30, up 26 percent from the same period last year, according to official figures seen by Reuters this month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tashkent international airport opens tender for purchase of reagents
Tenders 25 July 10:27
Nursultan Nazarbayev international airport increases passenger traffic
Economy news 20 July 11:58
New terminal opens in Uzbek Nukus airport
Tourism 12 July 10:33
World Bank supports Tunisia state budget
Other News 12 July 02:00
9 killed in border station attack in NW Tunisia
Other News 8 July 19:50
Belgium crushes Tunisia 5-2 as Hazard, Lukaku score double
Other News 23 June 19:26
Latest
British Foreign Secretary to warn France, Austria of costs of no-deal Brexit
Europe 03:26
U.S. and Mexico planning NAFTA ministerial talks on Thursday: sources
US 01:41
Robot hand learns real world moves in virtual training
ICT 00:35
Bitcoin slips below 8,000 USD as investors pare risks
Economy news 30 July 23:36
Four Western cyclists killed in possible terrorist act in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 30 July 21:46
MP: Growth rate of Azerbaijan's economy in 2018 may exceed forecasts
Economy news 30 July 20:55
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 July 20:51
Azerbaijan’s AtaBank opens new Samur division (PHOTO)
Economy news 30 July 20:35
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-WIPO memorandum of understanding
Politics 30 July 20:31