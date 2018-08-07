Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran

Saudi air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militias towards the city of Najran on Monday night, Al Arabiya reported.

A military source said that air defense forces destroyed the missile at around 8:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT) after it entered Saudi air space.

On July 19, Saudi air defense forces also destroyed a Houthi missile targeting Jazan. Another Houthi ballistic missile was launched targeting Najran on July 18.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news