Attack on school bus in northern Yemen leaves 50 dead, 77 wounded

The attack on a bus carrying children in Yemen's northern Saada province killed and injured dozens on Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, calling on the conflicting sides to protect civilians, Sputnik reported.

According to the latest information from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the attack took lives of at least 50 people, injuring 77 more. As the international body specified, the majority of the victims are children.

"Children shouldn't pay the price for a very adult war," the ICRC stated in their Twitter post.

"Following an attack this morning on a bus driving children in Dahyan Market, northern Sa'ada, @ICRC_yemen- supported hospital has received dozens of dead and wounded. Under the international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict," the ICRC delegation in Yemen wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Yemeni media reported that the Saudi-led coalition warplanes had struck a school bus at a busy market in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, a stronghold of Houthi rebels, who are engaged in violent conflict with the government supported by the coalition. The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that the attack killed 39 and wounded 51, mainly children.

According to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, the coalition later claimed that the strikes had targeted missile launchers.

