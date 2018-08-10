UN chief calls for independent probe into airstrike on school bus in Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an independent and prompt investigation into the deadly Saudi-led coalition deadly airstrike that hit a bus carrying children, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

"The Secretary-General condemns the air strike today by the coalition forces in Saada, which hit a busy market area in Majz District, and impacted a bus carrying children from a summer camp," Haq said on Thursday. "He calls for an independent and prompt investigation into this incident."

Earlier, Yemeni media reported that the Saudi-led coalition jets had struck a school bus at a busy market in Yemeni. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), citing local officials, a total of 50 people died in the attack, while another 77 were injured.

US Department of State spokesperson earlier called on the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen to carry out a thorough investigation into the attack.

