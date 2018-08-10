UN chief calls for independent probe into airstrike on school bus in Yemen

10 August 2018 04:00 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an independent and prompt investigation into the deadly Saudi-led coalition deadly airstrike that hit a bus carrying children, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

"The Secretary-General condemns the air strike today by the coalition forces in Saada, which hit a busy market area in Majz District, and impacted a bus carrying children from a summer camp," Haq said on Thursday. "He calls for an independent and prompt investigation into this incident."

Earlier, Yemeni media reported that the Saudi-led coalition jets had struck a school bus at a busy market in Yemeni. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), citing local officials, a total of 50 people died in the attack, while another 77 were injured.

US Department of State spokesperson earlier called on the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen to carry out a thorough investigation into the attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Attack on school bus in northern Yemen leaves 50 dead, 77 wounded
Arab World 03:15
Yemen war: Children killed in air strike on bus
Arab World 9 August 16:20
Chile's Bachelet chosen to be next U.N. human rights chief
World 9 August 03:58
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran
Arab World 7 August 00:17
Car bomb attack injures 6 security personnel in southern Yemen
Arab World 5 August 02:21
North Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile program - confidential U.N. report
Other News 4 August 13:22
Latest
Attack on school bus in northern Yemen leaves 50 dead, 77 wounded
Arab World 03:15
Pentagon chief Mattis leaves for trip to South America on August 12
US 02:27
Firefighter's wife, baby among 93 victims of Greece blaze
Europe 01:45
Flash flood triggers massive mudslide in Swiss town
Europe 01:00
Juncker sets condition for EU to buy more US LNG
Europe 00:23
African states may create single currency - Egyptian Central Bank
Other News 9 August 23:43
Dutch court rejects Ryanair attempt to prevent pilots' strike
Other News 9 August 23:01
Trump sets goal to create U.S. military Space Force by 2020
US 9 August 22:25
Vaccination against latest DRC Ebola outbreak begins: WHO
Other News 9 August 21:51