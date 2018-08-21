UAE pledges $100 million assistance to flood-hit Indian state

The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has pledged $100 million to India's flood-ravaged state of Kerala. Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that he was grateful to the UAE for this humanitarian gesture, Sputnik reported.

"Sheik Mohammed has communicated to the prime minister about their decision to help. They have decided to give $100 million as assistance, that would be 700 crore in Indian rupees. I would like to express my gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vice president and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on behalf of Malayalis (the people of Kerala)," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The amount pledged by the UAE is more than that offered by India's central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the government of Kerala has estimated the total loss to be around $2.8 billion, the central government has announced $85 million in assistance.

