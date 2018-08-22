Saudi Arabia intercepts missile shot from Yemen

22 August 2018 04:41 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s air force intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militias that targeted Jazan on Tuesday night, Al Arabiya reported.

This come after a Saudi air defenses intercepted a missile fired by the Houthis on Najran on Saturday.

Houthi militias have been indiscriminately targeting the Saudi border with missiles in an attempt to cover up their losses as the Yemeni army and legitimate forces, backed by an Arab coalition, continue to advance and re-take provinces.

