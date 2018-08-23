Gunmen attack checkpoint in western Libya, killing four

23 August 2018 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

At least four people were killed in a gun attack by suspected militants on a checkpoint east of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Thursday, Reuters reported citing local official and a resident.

The attack took place between the towns of Zliten and Khoms on the coastal road leading from Tripoli to the port city of Misrata, Zliten mayor Miftah Hamadi said.

Islamic State militants, who are active in the area, were thought to be behind the attack, he added. Security personnel at the checkpoint were among the dead, a local resident said.

Libya has seen occasional attacks by Islamist militants who have benefited from the turmoil that followed a Nato-backed uprising in 2011.

Islamic State has said it was behind a deadly attack by gunmen on the offices of the electoral commission in Tripoli in May and an attack on a court complex in Misrata last year.

Local forces drove the militant group from its former stronghold in Sirte, southeast of Misrata, in 2016, but Libyan and Western officials say militants have sought to regroup through mobile desert units and sleeper cells in northern towns.

The United Nations is leading efforts to prepare for national elections in Libya, which it hopes will reunify rival factions based in Tripoli and the east of the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
154 illegal immigrants repatriated from Libya to Ivory Coast
Other News 12 August 02:15
145 Sudanese illegal immigrants voluntarily deported from Libya
Arab World 7 August 22:19
27 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Arab World 2 August 22:30
Libya, South Korea discuss mutual cooperation
Other News 30 July 02:27
Italian PM calls for EU body to coordinate migrant arrivals
Europe 19 July 18:42
Libya's deputy head of presidential council resigns
Arab World 19 July 02:42
Latest
CPC announces tender for supply of bird scaring devices
Kazakhstan 15:49
Tashkent airport opens tender for repair
Uzbekistan 15:40
Clothing production grows in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:32
Russia to spurn certain U.S.-made electronic goods regardless of sanctions
ICT 15:30
Tourist visits from Iran to Turkey down in June
Tourism 15:22
French companies to participate in Uzbek tourism sector development
Tourism 15:17
Chinese company invests in processing of PET bottles into textile fiber in Kazakhstan
Economy news 15:10
AzerGold to buy software via tender
Tenders 14:50
Convention on Caspian Sea to increase region’s economic activity - expert
Commentary 14:49