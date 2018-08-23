Saudi Arabia to apply for $12 billion loan after Aramco IPO stalls

23 August 2018 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund is set to borrow up to $12 billion from international banks after IPO plans for state energy group Saudi Aramco were put on hold, Reuters reported citing the Financial Times.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that Saudi Arabia had called off its plans for listing the oil giant as the country shifts its attention to a proposed stake in local petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Almost 16 banks are expected to participate in the lending process, with the lead banks to be selected later Thursday, the report said.

