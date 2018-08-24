Qatar announces emergency aid for Indonesia's quake-hit Lombok island

The Qatar Red Crescent (QRC) has announced to provide 200,000 U.S. dollars in emergency aid to the victims of the recent earthquakes in the Indonesian island of Lombok, Xinhua reported citing local media.

The QRC will provide non-food relief goods, including shelter packages, such as plastic sheets, blankets, mosquito nets, and water-savng containers, to the Indonesian quake victims, the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

The Qatari assistance will also include providing first aid, personal hygiene and awareness packages for 700 affected families, the report said.

On Aug. 5, a 6.9 magnitude quake hit Lombok, which was hit by another 6.2 magnitude quake on Aug. 9. A third quake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook the island again on Aug. 19.

Indonesia lies on the Ring of Fire - a significant region in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

