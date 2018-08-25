Palestinian Football Association slams FIFA for suspending its president for 1 year

25 August 2018 07:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) slammed on Friday the decision of the world soccer governing body FIFA to suspend PFA president's membership for one year, Xinhua reported.

The PFA said in an official emailed press statement, "The decision of the disciplinary committee of FIFA to suspend Rajoub's membership was issued at the request of the Israeli Football Federation and some of the extreme right-wing Israeli groups."

It added that the decision "is not homogeneous with presumed abuse, the maximum penalty is imposed on a charge that has not been proved, and no hearing has been held."

The FIFA had announced that Rajoub would be suspended for a year from participating in any match or competition, against the backdrop of his call two months ago to burn the shirt of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi in the event of any friendly football match against Israel in Jerusalem.

It said that the suspension of Rajoub, which is effective from today "includes participation in any game or competition in the future for one year, and will not be able to attend games or football competitions in any official capacity."

The decision includes banning Rajoub from participating in media activities in the stadiums or their surroundings during the match days.

The PFA statement clarified that neither Messi nor the Argentina Football Federation had made any complained against Rajoub, adding that the members of the Discipline Committee issued their judgment on the basis of "their personal convictions regarding the application of Article 97 of the Code of Discipline of FIFA and not certificates."

"We were surprised at the speed with which FIFA rushed to condemn the president of PFA on the basis of media reports to non-neutral parties, in light of their slow pace and reluctance to ensure the right of the Palestinians to play on their land," PFA said.

While the statement stressed on the respect of the Palestinian Union law and abide by the statutes of FIFA and the relevant committees, PFA declared the right to follow up the case in the relevant legal departments.

