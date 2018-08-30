Egypt to join Geneva meetings on Syria: FM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday that his country will participate in the coming meetings on Syria in Geneva, which was called for by the United Nations, Xinhua reported.

At a press conference held here on Wednesday with his Sudanese counterpart Dardiry Mohamed Ahmed, Shoukry said that situations in Syria are "still complicated."

"We still insist on the importance of reaching a political solution and the need to draft a new constitution in Syria that includes holding elections," Shoukry said.

The Syrian people bore heavy burdens, and it is time to restore their hope and to reconstruct their country, he added, noting that Egypt will remain committed to this framework.

He said that military situation there has calmed down thanks to the agreements that were signed including some with Egyptian mediation.

The top Egyptian diplomat pledged that Egypt will continue to back all efforts that are in the interests of Syrian people and can help restore stability in the country.

