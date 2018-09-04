5 killed, 6 injured in landmine blast in Hama countryside

Five civilians were martyred and six others injured when a landmine left behind by terrorists exploded in Salamiya area in the eastern countryside of Hama province, IRNA reported.

A medical source at Salamiya Hospital told SANA’s correspondent that five civilians were martyred and six others sustained injuries of varying severity when the vehicle that was transporting them went over a landmine left behind by terrorists, causing it to explode.

The source said that all the victims were workers who were traveling from al-Mabouja village to the east of Hama city, and that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

