5 killed, 6 injured in landmine blast in Hama countryside

4 September 2018 04:01 (UTC+04:00)

Five civilians were martyred and six others injured when a landmine left behind by terrorists exploded in Salamiya area in the eastern countryside of Hama province, IRNA reported.

A medical source at Salamiya Hospital told SANA’s correspondent that five civilians were martyred and six others sustained injuries of varying severity when the vehicle that was transporting them went over a landmine left behind by terrorists, causing it to explode.

The source said that all the victims were workers who were traveling from al-Mabouja village to the east of Hama city, and that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
1396**1396

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian refugees leaving Turkey
Turkey 3 September 17:55
Israel signals it could attack Iranian weaponry in Iraq
Israel 3 September 15:11
Long reach of U.S. sanctions hits Syria reconstruction
US 3 September 12:24
Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely
Russia 3 September 12:22
Top French diplomat says Assad won Syrian war
Europe 3 September 10:23
U.S. Syria representative James Jeffrey to visit Israel in coming days
US 1 September 10:08
Latest
Plane crash ignites wild fire in US state of Nevada
US 02:36
Salvini, Blair to discuss Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
Oil&Gas 01:22
Eight injured in gun battle during dice game in California
US 00:19
Iraqi parliament holds first session since May election, fails to elect speaker
Other News 3 September 23:27
Brazil inflation seen grinding to a halt in August
Other News 3 September 22:12
Monthly drilling performance of Iran’s state-run firm surpasses 21 km
Business 3 September 22:05
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to continue cooperation
Other News 3 September 21:48
Three dead in head-on crash in US state of Georgia
US 3 September 21:31
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eyeing renewable energy projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 September 21:20