Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment

7 September 2018 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Gulf state of Qatar on Friday said it would invest 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion) in Germany over the next five years, including the possible creation of a liquefied natural gas terminal, Reuters reports.

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani announced the funding boost for its long-term trading partner and Europe’s largest economy at a bilateral investment conference in Berlin. Germany is Europe’s biggest energy consumer.

The latest investment pledge comes on top of 25 billion euros Qatar has already invested in key German companies such as Volkswagen AG, Deutsche Bank and others.

“To express our trust in the strength of the German economy and the importance of investing in it, I announce the intention of Qatar to pump investments that amount to 10 billion euros into the German economy in the next five years,” al-Thani said.

He said the overall volume of German-Qatari trade had dipped slightly in 2017 after doubling to around 2.8 billion euros, but he expected further growth in coming years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the energy sector offered promising opportunities to expand business ties, adding that Qatar’s LNG supplies would help diversify supply sources.

“From my point of view, the energy sector in particular offers considerable potential to expand our economic ties,” Merkel told the emir and other conference participants.

She said Germany was already linked with LNG terminals in the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland, but her government was working to expand the LNG network within Germany, and German companies were working toward a potential local LNG terminal.

Qatar’s energy minister Mohammed al-Sada on Thursday threw his support behind the possible cooperation of Qatar Petroleum, the world’s top supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), in the project.

On Wednesday Qatar Petroleum said it was in talks with Germany’s RWE and rival Uniper about the potential LNG terminal.

The German LNG Terminal consortium comprising Dutch gas network operator Gasunie, German tank storage provider Oiltanking and Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak are developing a plan with a funding decision due by the end of 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Merkel: Qatar's energy sector offers opportunity to cooperate more
Europe 13:04
German exports, output fall in July as U.S. trade policies hit
Europe 13:02
German minister says all countries must stick to EU rules
Europe 12:58
Putin, Merkel did not discuss Syria — Kremlin
Russia 6 September 17:33
Kremlin says keen on Syria talks with Turkey, France, Germany
Russia 5 September 17:49
Qatar lifts controversial exit visa system for most workers
Arab World 5 September 12:30
Latest
Israel's fiscal deficit reaches 2.5% of GDP
Israel 15:28
Azerbaijani mobile operator doubles number of 4G stations
ICT 15:24
China to increase export tax rebates on 397 products
China 15:17
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to use blockchain in agro-industrial sector
Kyrgyzstan 15:09
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Uzbekistan issues 9,000 e-visas, most account for Chinese
Uzbekistan 15:04
Two main trends balancing each other in oil market
Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:44
Meeting between Turkish and Iranian presidents kicks off in Tehran
Turkey 14:26