Tanzanian parliament speaker bans female MPs with false eyelashes, false nails

The Speaker of Tanzania's National Assembly, Job Ndugai, on Monday banned women Members of Parliament with false eyelashes and false finger nails from entering into the legislative House, Xinhua reports .

"With the powers vested in me by the Constitution of the country, I now ban all women MPs with false eyelashes and false finger nails from stepping into Parliament," Ndugai told the House.

He said he has also consulted with experts before deciding on whether or not to ban women MPs using heavy make-ups.

Ndugai announced the ban shortly after the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Faustine Ndugulile, told the House that women with false eyelashes and false finger nails faced several health problems.

Ndugulile said every year the Muhimbili National Hospital received at least 700 women with health issues that were directly linked to the use of false eyelashes, false finger nails and skin bleaching.

The deputy minister was responding to a question raised by Fatuma Toufiq, a Special Seats MP from the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, who wanted to know the number of women who have been adversely affected by the use of false eyelashes.

Ndugulile said false eyelashes and false finger nails did not fall on the list of cosmetics as outlined in the Tanzania Food, Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 2003.

The Act provides for efficient and comprehensive regulation and control of food, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, herbal drugs and poisons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news