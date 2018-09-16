Egyptian archaeologists find sandstone sphinx in temple at Aswan

16 September 2018 23:46 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian archaeologists draining water from a temple in the southern city of Aswan have uncovered a sandstone sphinx likely dating to the Ptolemaic era, the antiquities ministry said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The sphinx, a mythical being with the head of a human and the body of a lion, was discovered at the Kom Ombo temple, where two engraved sandstone reliefs of King Ptolemy V had also recently been found, the ministry said in statement.

Ptolemaic rule spanned about three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 BC.

