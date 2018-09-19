Lebanon expresses condolences over downing of Russia’s Il-20 aircraft

19 September 2018 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the people and government of Russia over the downing of Russia’s Ilyushin Il-20 aircraftover the Mediterranean Sea, Lebanon’s National News Agency said, citing a statement issued by the ministry, TASS reports.

According to the agency, the ministry "expresses deepest condolences to the people and government of Russia over the death of 15 Russian military personnel in Syria."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on September 17, contact was lost with a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea back to the Russian Hmeimim air base in Syria. The ministry said the aircraft had disappeared from radar during an airstrike four Israeli F-16 fighter jets carried out on targets in the Syrian province of Latakia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Afghan minister to visit Moscow to discuss peace talks
Other News 17:12
Moscow city Mayor’s Office ready to finance joint projects in Tashkent
Economy news 16:28
Turkey-Russia agreements on Syria's Idlib important step for peace - Erdogan
Turkey 16:10
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
Russia 15:37
Russia eyes opening consulate general in China’s Harbin
Russia 12:50
Minister praises Rami Levy's NIS 1 per month phone offer
Israel 12:41
Latest
Uzbekistan to use German experience to improve Tashkent's infrastructure
Economy news 18:30
Amazon's use of merchant data under EU microscope
US 18:06
Iran, China agree to increase co-op in nuclear safety
Nuclear Program 17:46
Erdogan: No economic crisis in Turkey
Turkey 17:44
UK says to remain committed to Iran nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 17:44
Chinese investors implementing project in silk industry of Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:41
Azerbaijan starts production of most expensive tobacco (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:30
Share value of Anglo Asian Mining PLC hits seven-year high
Economy news 17:26
Azercell announces the next Student Bursary Program
ICT 17:18