2 killed in flood in eastern Algeria

20 September 2018 04:15 (UTC+04:00)

Two people were drowned after they were swept away inside their cars by immense floods that hit the locality of Hamma Bouziane in the province of Constantine, eastern Algeria, according to a statement of the Firefighting Department Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

A man aged 50 and a woman aged 30 were trapped inside their vehicles which were taken away by waters following torrential rainfall in that area, according to the statement.

The source added that the floods caused damage to dozens of cars and buses.

Several deaths were reported in recent weeks after heavy rains hit southern and eastern parts of the country.

On Sept. 12, one person was killed, 18 others injured and 80 cars washed away in Tebessa province, 585 km east of Algiers.

A month earlier, firefighters recovered dead bodies of three people drowned in the floods in the Tankaghali Valley, 25 km northeast of the southern province of Tamanrasset.

