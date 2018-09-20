Morocco allocates 1.9 bln USD to support vulnerable social segments

Morocco launched on Wednesday the third phase of its National Initiative for Human Development (INDH) to support vulnerable social segments in the country with a global budget of 1.91 billion US dollars, Xinhua reported.

The launching ceremony was chaired by King Mohammed VI at Rabat royal palace.

Covering the period between 2019 and 2023, the third phase of INDH seeks to foster achievements made during the past phases according to a methodology based on an innovative governance meant to achieve more coherence and efficiency, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said during the launching ceremony.

Laftit said that this new phase will focus on four main programs, namely a program to reduce the deficit in infrastructure and basic social services, a program in support of people in precarious situation, a program to improve incomes and the economic integration of youth and a program to back up the human development of future generations.

Started in 2005, INDH aims at fighting against poverty, precariousness and social exclusion through the realization of basic infrastructure projects, training and capacity building, social and cultural animation, sports actions as well as the promotion of income and jobs generating activities.

