Morocco allocates 1.9 bln USD to support vulnerable social segments

20 September 2018 06:37 (UTC+04:00)

Morocco launched on Wednesday the third phase of its National Initiative for Human Development (INDH) to support vulnerable social segments in the country with a global budget of 1.91 billion US dollars, Xinhua reported.

The launching ceremony was chaired by King Mohammed VI at Rabat royal palace.

Covering the period between 2019 and 2023, the third phase of INDH seeks to foster achievements made during the past phases according to a methodology based on an innovative governance meant to achieve more coherence and efficiency, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said during the launching ceremony.

Laftit said that this new phase will focus on four main programs, namely a program to reduce the deficit in infrastructure and basic social services, a program in support of people in precarious situation, a program to improve incomes and the economic integration of youth and a program to back up the human development of future generations.

Started in 2005, INDH aims at fighting against poverty, precariousness and social exclusion through the realization of basic infrastructure projects, training and capacity building, social and cultural animation, sports actions as well as the promotion of income and jobs generating activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EBRD launches program to support Moroccan women entrepreneurs
Other News 19 September 05:54
3 killed, 37 injured in road accident southern Morocco
Arab World 2 September 00:37
Spain returns to Morocco migrants who stormed enclave fence
Europe 23 August 23:36
Morocco reinstates compulsory military service for under-25s
Arab World 21 August 07:32
Morocco agrees to accept U.S. poultry
Arab World 7 August 14:20
President Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco
Politics 28 July 20:03
Latest
2 killed in flood in eastern Algeria
Arab World 04:15
EU must end migration 'blame game': Tusk
Europe 03:42
Car rams into crowd near Vatican, injuring 5 people – reports
Other News 02:39
Nearly 303 mln children, youth not in school worldwide: UN report
Other News 01:22
Trudeau urges some US flexibility in NAFTA, talks seen slow
Other News 00:10
Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area
US 19 September 23:23
Azerbaijan’s Azerspace 2 satellite preparing for Launch Readiness Review
ICT 19 September 23:06
New airports to be built in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 19 September 22:40
Chairman of Pakistan`s Senate arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 19 September 22:05