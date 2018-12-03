Saudi crown prince starts official visit to Algeria

3 December 2018 05:42 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday kicked off a two-day official visit to Algeria with members of Saudi government, businessmen and prominent personalities, Xinhua reports.

He was welcomed by Algerian Prime Minister, Ahmed Ouyahia, and ministers at the Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers.

The Saudi crown prince is due to meet top Algerian officials to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the oil market as well as a couple of international issues, Algerian Presidency Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The source added that the visit aims at "consolidating distinguished bilateral relations, and giving a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, as well as boosting partnership and investment projects and opening new horizons for businessmen in a bid to increase trade exchange and expand economic partnership between the two countries."

The visit is also due to boost various bilateral workshops emanating from the 13th meeting Algerian-Saudi Joint Committee held in Riyadh in April, which resulted in the signing of several cooperation agreements.

The two parties will also discuss and exchange views on some prominent political and economic issues in the Arab and international regions.

The issues include the Palestinian issue and the situation in some sister countries, in addition to the recent developments in global oil market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Crown Prince meets Russia's President Putin; discusses oil market rebalancing
Russia 2 December 07:33
Saudi Crown Prince meets U.N. Secretary General on the sidelines of G20
Arab World 1 December 23:27
Saudi-owned TV says Trump and Saudi crown prince had friendly meeting
US 30 November 22:41
Iran deputy FM in Algeria to discuss mutual ties
Politics 28 November 11:12
LNG for Black Sea critical for EU (PHOTO)
Commentary 25 October 18:55
Saudi crown prince vows to bring Khashoggi killers to justice
Arab World 24 October 22:10
Latest
Spanish Socialist Party wins most seats in Andalusian regional elections but likely to lose power
Europe 04:59
Almost 50 policemen injured in protests in France's Toulouse - prefecture
Europe 03:59
US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Positions, Syrian Military Source Says - Reports
Arab World 02:55
Mexico's new president takes aim at violence during first day in office (PHOTO)
Other News 01:26
Thousands in Georgia protest against presidential election results
Georgia 00:59
Iran becomes world missile power despite sanctions: defense minister
Politics 2 December 23:37
Bahrain's cabinet resigns for new gov't formation after elections
Arab World 2 December 22:36
Macron visits vandalized sites in Paris ahead of emergency meeting
Europe 2 December 21:33
Kazakhstan's transit traffic via TITR surges (Exclusive)
Economy 2 December 20:47