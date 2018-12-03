Saudi crown prince starts official visit to Algeria

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday kicked off a two-day official visit to Algeria with members of Saudi government, businessmen and prominent personalities, Xinhua reports.

He was welcomed by Algerian Prime Minister, Ahmed Ouyahia, and ministers at the Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers.

The Saudi crown prince is due to meet top Algerian officials to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the oil market as well as a couple of international issues, Algerian Presidency Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The source added that the visit aims at "consolidating distinguished bilateral relations, and giving a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, as well as boosting partnership and investment projects and opening new horizons for businessmen in a bid to increase trade exchange and expand economic partnership between the two countries."

The visit is also due to boost various bilateral workshops emanating from the 13th meeting Algerian-Saudi Joint Committee held in Riyadh in April, which resulted in the signing of several cooperation agreements.

The two parties will also discuss and exchange views on some prominent political and economic issues in the Arab and international regions.

The issues include the Palestinian issue and the situation in some sister countries, in addition to the recent developments in global oil market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news