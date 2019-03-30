Tunisia: Palestine issue on Arab joint measures agenda

Tunisia Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said Palestine issue is still a priority for Arab joint efforts to support Palestinians to retake their legitimate rights, Trend reported with reference to IRNA.

According to Tunisian media, Jhinaoui made the remarks addressing the inauguration of Arab League foreign ministers meeting.

He stressed the fact that Tunisia rejects US President decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty on Golan Heights.

He added that Tunisia is trying to prevent possible consequences of Trump’s choice in international community.

Referring to humanitarian losses and destructions in Syria which had thousands of victims, Jhinaoui said the country needs an urgent political solution in line with maintaining unity.

Commenting on Yemeni crisis, he said ending conflicts and establishing stability and security and finding a political solution would be the best way in this regard.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Syrian Foreign Ministry earlier said that in a flagrant aggression on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, the US President has recognized the annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan to the Zionist occupation entity.

The US decision indicates US hostility against Arab world, the statement said, adding that Washington proved that it is the most important enemy of the Arab world.

