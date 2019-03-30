Tunisia: Palestine issue on Arab joint measures agenda

30 March 2019 08:28 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said Palestine issue is still a priority for Arab joint efforts to support Palestinians to retake their legitimate rights, Trend reported with reference to IRNA.

According to Tunisian media, Jhinaoui made the remarks addressing the inauguration of Arab League foreign ministers meeting.

He stressed the fact that Tunisia rejects US President decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty on Golan Heights.

He added that Tunisia is trying to prevent possible consequences of Trump’s choice in international community.

Referring to humanitarian losses and destructions in Syria which had thousands of victims, Jhinaoui said the country needs an urgent political solution in line with maintaining unity.

Commenting on Yemeni crisis, he said ending conflicts and establishing stability and security and finding a political solution would be the best way in this regard.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Syrian Foreign Ministry earlier said that in a flagrant aggression on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, the US President has recognized the annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan to the Zionist occupation entity.

The US decision indicates US hostility against Arab world, the statement said, adding that Washington proved that it is the most important enemy of the Arab world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in Tunisia for official visit
Arab World 29 March 02:13
Palestinian PM finalizes consultations on forming unity gov't
Arab World 25 March 02:27
3 terrorists killed in west-central Tunisia
Arab World 20 March 14:04
Tunisian president pardons 1,559 prisoners
Arab World 18 March 21:58
Israeli Foreign Minister calls for a peace treaty to resolve conflict with Palestine
Israel 15 March 16:37
Israel strikes ‘100 targets’ in Gaza, Palestinians cancel border protests
Israel 15 March 14:34
Latest
Hungary interested in getting Azerbaijani gas (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 11:36
Uzbekistan to transfer brick, cement and lime plants to alternative fuels
Oil&Gas 11:32
Kazakhstan, Spain agree to launch direct flights
Tourism 11:28
Microsoft skills to help Uzbekistan to attract foreign investments in high-tech industries
ICT 11:13
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan is a modern country, open to world (PHOTO)
Politics 10:41
UN Sec. Gen. welcomes first meeting between Azerbaijani president and Armenian PM
Politics 10:39
Tajikistan embassy marks spring festive in Ankara
Central Asia 10:38
Kyrgyzstan operators to launch data centre with Sitronics
Central Asia 10:34
IMF praises achievements of Turkmen economy
Turkmenistan 10:29