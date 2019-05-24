Over 100 people killed, 200,000 displaced in NW Syria: UN

Violence has been escalating in the sanctuary region of northwest Syria to the point, where more than 100 people have been killed since late April and 201,000 people displaced from their homes in just a little more than the first two weeks of this month, a UN spokesman said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Citing repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure and an increased level of displacement, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said, "The UN remains deeply alarmed by ongoing reports of airstrikes, artillery shelling and clashes in and around the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria."

Dujarric said similar attacks since the beginning of April have left a total of more than 240,000 people displaced from their homes.

"Over the past 48 hours alone, dozens of casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported in Idlib and Hama governorates, as well as in northern and northeastern Aleppo," he said. "Attacks are also reported in some government-controlled areas."

Shelter and emergency support remain challenging while the numbers of displaced people continue to rise, the spokesman told correspondents at a regular briefing. Ready-to-eat rations have now been provided to more than 170,000 displaced people.

The world organization continues to call on the parties to respect obligations under the International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to recommit fully to the ceasefire arrangements agreed between Russia and Turkey in September, he said.

The de-escalation zone was established to protect civilians who fled conflict as Syrian government forces and their allies gained ground over the rest of the country, leaving the rebels and their allies grouped in Syria's northwest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news