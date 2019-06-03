Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden

3 June 2019 04:46 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone attack on a military parade for Saudi-led coalition forces in the port city of Aden, the group’s Al Masirah TV said early on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Saudi-owned Al-Hadath channel later quoted sources that the air defenses shot down a drone west of Aden.

There was no official comment from Saudi Arabia or the coalition. Local officials told Reuters that the coalition foiled an attack targeting one of its military camps in Aden.

No details were provided on any possible casualties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani parliament approves agreement on defense co-op with Saudi Arabia
Politics 30 May 13:32
Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit arms depots in Yemeni capital
Arab World 29 May 04:20
Saudis can produce a little more without breaking OPEC commitments
Oil&Gas 27 May 15:50
Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King
Arab World 27 May 02:46
Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US 25 May 04:17
Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi's Najran airport
Arab World 22 May 08:37
Latest
Israel makes missile strike on Syrian airfield, 1 person killed
World 04:00
Google faces outage affecting YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite
World 03:13
U.S. regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts
World 02:39
Qatar says it has reservations about Arab statements on Iran
World 01:45
At least 14 died, 28 injured in car bomb explosion in southwest Syria
Arab World 00:40
Opposition conservatives prevail in Greek local election runoffs
World 2 June 23:44
Number of injured in TNT plant blasts in Russia rises to 89
Russia 2 June 23:09
At least two migrants die, 25 missing in boat accident off Libyan coast
World 2 June 22:37
6 killed in south China landslide
China 2 June 21:57