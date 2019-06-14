Yemen's Houthis target Abha Airport with drones

According to Yemeni TV Channel Al-Masirah, Yemen's Houthis targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with drones Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the attack, according to reports. After a brief disruption at Abha, normal airport operations have resumed.

​The alleged attacks come after Al-Masirah TV reported Wednesday that Houthi rebels carried out an attack on Abha Airport with a cruise missile, Sputnik reported.

​The Saudi-led coalition confirmed on Wednesday that 26 people were injured as a result of the missile, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition vowed to respond to the attack.

The missile attack followed an incident in which Saudi Arabia's air defense forces had intercepted two drones launched by insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, part of the Houthis, on its military air base on the country's southern border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news