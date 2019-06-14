Yemen's Houthis target Abha Airport with drones

14 June 2019 04:41 (UTC+04:00)

According to Yemeni TV Channel Al-Masirah, Yemen's Houthis targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with drones Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the attack, according to reports. After a brief disruption at Abha, normal airport operations have resumed.

​The alleged attacks come after Al-Masirah TV reported Wednesday that Houthi rebels carried out an attack on Abha Airport with a cruise missile, Sputnik reported.

​The Saudi-led coalition confirmed on Wednesday that 26 people were injured as a result of the missile, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition vowed to respond to the attack.

The missile attack followed an incident in which Saudi Arabia's air defense forces had intercepted two drones launched by insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, part of the Houthis, on its military air base on the country's southern border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US Sells Arms to Saudis to Prevent Russia, China From Filling Void - Shanahan
US 12 June 06:40
Militants blow up oil pipeline in southeastern Yemen
Arab World 12 June 05:32
Saudi Arabia repels 2 drones launched by Houthi rebels at military air base in south
Arab World 11 June 07:35
Drone attacks target Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 9 June 08:55
Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC deal extension
Other News 7 June 16:30
Saudi crude oil use for power generation drops to lowest amount since 2009
Oil&Gas 4 June 11:12
Latest
Instagram users report major outages worldwide
World 05:25
Iran's U.N. mission rejects 'unfounded' U.S. claim over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
Iran 03:53
Insurgents overrun Nigerian army base in northeast: security sources
Other News 03:06
Militants shell settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama provinces over last 24 hours
Arab World 02:08
U.S. blames Iran for attacks on oil tankers in Sea of Oman
US 01:38
4 al-Shabab militants killed in Kenya's coast in botched attack
Other News 00:48
Heavy rain leaves 13 dead, 2 missing in China
China 13 June 23:52
Trump says neither Iran nor U.S. ready to make a deal
Iran 13 June 23:03
Tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman stoke fears over conflict and oil
World 13 June 22:11