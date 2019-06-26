Coalition forces intercept, destroy drone targeting Saudi border city

26 June 2019 04:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Houthi militia toward a residential area in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen, said that on Tuesday that the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces were able to intercept and shoot down a drone launched by the Houthi militia towards a civilian residential area in border city Khamis Mushait.

Al Malki said that the Houthi militia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian facilities. None of their targets were achieved, as the drone was destroyed and shot down, he said.

"We affirm the continued implementation of deterrent measures against this terrorist militia and firmly neutralizing Houthi capabilities while adhering to international humanitarian law and its rules," he added.

