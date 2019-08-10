Yemen’s pro-government coalition fractures as separatists grab control in Aden

10 August 2019 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s southern separatists have taken effective control of Aden, seat of the internationally recognized government, fracturing the Saudi-led coalition which is trying to break the grip of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on the country, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a move that complicates efforts by the United Nations to end a four-year war, the separatists seized control of all government military camps in the southern port city on Saturday, officials said. A separatist military commander later said they had also taken the all-but empty presidential palace.

“What is happening in the temporary (government) capital of Aden by the Southern Transitional Council is a coup against institutions of the internationally recognized government,” the foreign ministry said in a Twitter post.

Although they have a rival agenda to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government on the future of Yemen, the separatists have been part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition that has been battling the Houthis since March 2015.

