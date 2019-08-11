Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

11 August 2019 02:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, seat of the internationally recognized government, the state news agency SPA quoted the coalition’s spokesman as saying, Trend repots citing Reuters.

“The coalition calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Yemeni temporary capital Aden starting from 1 a.m. on Sunday (2200 GMT on Saturday), and asserts that it will use military force against anyone who violates it,” the spokesman said.

The coalition also called on all military groups to immediately return to their positions and retreat from areas that have been seized during the past few days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Yemen’s pro-government coalition fractures as separatists grab control in Aden
Arab World 10 August 22:09
Southern Yemen separatists seize government camps in Aden
Arab World 10 August 19:27
Clashes resume in Yemen's Aden as U.N. calls for dialogue
Arab World 10 August 12:52
Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport with drones
Arab World 10 August 11:09
U.N. Secretary-General expresses concern over clashes in Yemen's Aden: statement
Other News 10 August 08:17
Saudi's PIF eyes investment in date producer Bateel
Other News 8 August 17:22
Latest
UN Security Council meeting convened over situation in Libya
World 01:17
Death toll in Myanmar's landslide rises to 41
World 00:19
Bomb damages Colombia's Cano Limon crude pipeline
Other News 10 August 23:55
U.N. condemns Libya car bomb that killed two U.N. staff
World 10 August 23:09
Death toll rises to 22 as Typhoon Lekima sweeps through east China
China 10 August 22:43
Yemen’s pro-government coalition fractures as separatists grab control in Aden
Arab World 10 August 22:09
Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)
Economy 10 August 21:51
One person injured in shooting at mosque in Norway - police
Europe 10 August 21:17
U.S. service member killed in Iraq: coalition statement
US 10 August 20:13